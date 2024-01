A special NDPS court here has sentenced six persons to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and four others to 10 years in jail in the case of smuggling of 1,445 kg of drugs on a merchant ship nabbed by the Indian Coast Guard off the Gujarat coast in July 2017.

Had the accused succeeded in selling such a large quantity of drugs, it could have ruined the lives of hundreds of youth of this country, the court of special judge PH Sharma at Porbandar in Gujarat said in the order passed on Monday.