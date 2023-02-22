Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Drone, Heroin Found In Field Near International Border In Rajasthan

Home National

Drone, Heroin Found In Field Near International Border In Rajasthan

The drone and the heroin were recovered from a field in Karanpur near the border with Pakistan on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said.

Drugs
Heroin and drone recovered in Rajasthan Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 9:10 am

A drone and six kilograms of heroin were recovered from a field near the international border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Tuesday.  

The heroin is worth Rs 30 crore, they said. 

The drone and the heroin were recovered from a field in Karanpur near the border with Pakistan on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said.

Related stories

Heroin Worth Around Rs 20 Lakh Seized, One Arrested In Mizoram

BSF Troops Recover Heroin In Punjab's Fazilka

Punjab Police Arrests Man For Drug Trafficking, Recovers 5 Kg Heroin

The villagers spotted the drone and informed the Border Security Force, which alerted the police, he said. 

The heroin recovered from the farm is worth around Rs 30 crore, according to the police control room.

Tags

National Drone Heroin Field International Border Rajasthan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme