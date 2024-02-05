Despite the rhetoric of creating an "inclusive India," the interim budget for 2024–25 continues to overlook and marginalize people with disabilities. Even as prices soar, allocations for people with disabilities have remained stagnant in recent years, and this trend persists in the interim budget.

The allocation for the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which the government neglected to implement, was reduced by 37.5%, from 240.39 crore in 2022–2023 to 150 crore in 2023–2024. In 2023–24, the scheme was underutilized, spending only 65.59 crore—less than half of the allocated funds. In addition, the government's budget for 2024–25 is a mere 135.33 crore, a decrease of 43% from 2022.

The Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) was launched to make public spaces, transport, and digital platforms more accessible to people with disabilities. Its sincerity is called into question by the budgetary cuts.