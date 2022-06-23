Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Doctors Stage Protest Against Proposed Move To Pool J-K PG Medical Seats In All-India Quota

The doctors staged a protest in front of the GMC office here in support of their demand for shelving the idea until more post-graduate seats are allotted to new medical colleges in the Union Territory.

J&K police (Representational Image) PTI/Twitter

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 3:57 pm

Doctors on Thursday staged a protest against the Jammu and Kashmir administration's proposed move to pool 50 per cent post-graduate seats from Government Medical College (GMC) and all seats of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences for all-India quota this year.

Accompanied by medical students, the doctors staged a protest in front of the GMC office here in support of their demand for shelving the idea until more post-graduate seats are allotted to new medical colleges in the Union Territory.

"The idea, if implemented, will harm the interests of the aspiring PG candidates of Jammu and Kashmir as we have a meagre number of seats which would be further reduced," Dr Shushant Kharke, one of the protesters, told PTI.

Elaborating further, he said if 50 per cent of PG seats of the GMC and all SKIMS are filled through the all-India quota, only 172 seats would be reserved for the domiciled aspirants.

Kharke said the MBBS courses have been started at five newly opened Government Medical Colleges in Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua but no PG seats have been allotted to these colleges.

Extending support to the protest, Jammu and Kashmir students association has appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to consider the demand of delaying the pooling of post-graduate seats in the all-India quota until the new medical colleges get PG seats.

The National Conference, Congress and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party have come forward in support of the protesting doctors and urged the administration to reconsider the proposed move in the larger interest of the people of the Union Territory.

