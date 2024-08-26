National

Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach

The youth has some mental health issues for which he is on medication. He will soon be discharged from the hospital.

(Image fore representation)
Doctors in Bihar's East Champaran district operated on a 22-year-old man on Sunday, removing several metal objects from his stomach, including a key ring, a small knife, and nail cutters.

The youth was brought to a private hospital in Motihari, the district headquarters, by his family after he complained of severe stomach pain. 

Dr Amit Kumar, who headed the team of doctors who performed the surgery, told news agency PTI: "The youth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. X-ray reports revealed the presence of metal objects in his stomach."

The Death Metal Soup

BY Outlook Web Desk

Initially, a key ring was removed during the surgery.

"Later, we extracted two keys, a four-inch long knife and two nail cutters from his stomach. When we asked the youth, he said he recently started swallowing metal objects. Now the youth is alright and his condition is improving," the doctor said.

The youth has some mental health issues for which he is on medication. He will soon be discharged from the hospital.

This incident comes after a similar case was reported in Iran last week, where over 450 small metal objects, weighing nearly 3kg, were extracted from a 37-year-old man's stomach. The objects included screws, metal nuts, keys, plaques, and other metal parts, as well as stones. 

Documenting the case in the Journal of Medical Case Reports, doctors said they believed the patient had been ingesting the metallic collection for at least three months.

