Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Doctor Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

Home National

Doctor Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

Additional Sessions/Special Judge Madhu Dogra on Wednesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1,65,000 on the doctor, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said. Dr Shailendra Chauhan (37) of a hospital in Kotwali area of the city had raped and molested the minor in his clinic on several occasion while the FIR was lodged on October 8, 2021, Mishra said.

Gang rape charges against Andaman ex-Chief Secretary
Doctor arrested and fined for raping minor Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:18 am

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a doctor to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in his clinic in the city.

Additional Sessions/Special Judge Madhu Dogra on Wednesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1,65,000 on the doctor, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said. Dr Shailendra Chauhan (37) of a hospital in Kotwali area of the city had raped and molested the minor in his clinic on several occasion while the FIR was lodged on October 8, 2021, Mishra said.

Police in its investigation found that the accused used to call the minor girl to teach her, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Doctor Jail Raping Minor Fine Molested Police
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones