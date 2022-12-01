Doctor Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a doctor to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in his clinic in the city.

Additional Sessions/Special Judge Madhu Dogra on Wednesday also slapped a fine of Rs 1,65,000 on the doctor, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said. Dr Shailendra Chauhan (37) of a hospital in Kotwali area of the city had raped and molested the minor in his clinic on several occasion while the FIR was lodged on October 8, 2021, Mishra said.

Police in its investigation found that the accused used to call the minor girl to teach her, he said.

(With PTI inputs)