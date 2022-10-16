Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
District Officials ‘Adopt’ Schools In Jharkhand To Improve Standard Of Education Post Covid

The officials concerned have also been asked to ensure that students achieve 90 per cent attendance, organise quarterly parent-teacher meetings and undertake necessary infrastructure development.

Students wear masks and attend a class at a government school in Hyderabad. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
harkhand’s East Singhbhum district adopted government-run schools to improve the standard of education AP Photo.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 5:25 pm

Senior officials in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district have “adopted” 187 government-run schools to help improve the standard of education in the institutions in view of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadav has adopted one middle school each in Patamda, Ghatsila, Dumaria and Baharagora in the district, as part of the ‘Abua Aasdra’ (Our School) initiative, an official said Sunday. 

Others who adopted schools as part of the initiative include Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Nandkishore Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Sinha, District Transport Officer Dinesh Rajan and District Public Relation Officer Rohit Kumar.

The objective behind launching ‘Abua Aasdra’ was to achieve quality education in government-run middle schools by implementing welfare schemes, and bring about a constructive change in the learning practices of students, the official said.

The officials concerned have also been asked to ensure that students achieve 90 per cent attendance, organise quarterly parent-teacher meetings and undertake necessary infrastructure development, he said.

The deputy commissioner has instructed the officials to make sure that eligible students are covered under various state government schemes like Savitibai Phule Kishori Smridhi Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Vishesh Chhatravritti Yojana.

(With PTI inputs)

