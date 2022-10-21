Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Development Work Continued In Rajasthan Despite Covid Challenges: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:42 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of 21 development works worth Rs 643.10 crore in Kota. He inaugurated the projects including flyovers and underpasses via videoconferencing from Jaipur.

Gehlot said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, development work in the state has continued in a planned manner.

He described the 'Kota Model' as an example of urban transformation.

He said that Kota has established its identity as an educational city and it will also be known for tourism.

The chief minister highlighted various schemes and programs of the state government and said that Rajasthan is becoming a model state in public welfare schemes.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Meet Mallikarjun Kharge In Delhi Separately, Congratulate Him On Election As Party Chief

Open PMO Branch In Gujarat: Ashok Gehlot Takes Dig At Narendra Modi's Visits To State

BJP Changed Entire Gujarat Government Last Year As It Had Done Nothing For People, Says Ashok Gehlot

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot 21 Development Works Worth Rs 643.10 Crore
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge