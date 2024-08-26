Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura

Security personnel bring food supplies for distribution at relief camps at Amarpur area, during a rescue and relief operation at flood-affected area, in Gomati district.
Food supplies being distributed through an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter at a flood-affected area of Tripura.
NDRF personnel during a rescue and relief operation at flood-affected Amarpur area, in Gomati district.
Volunteers distribute clothes among flood-affected people at a relief shelter, in Agartala.
People wade through a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Amarpur, near Agartala.
A view of the flood-affected areas as Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes stock of the flood situation in Tripura from a chopper.
Government officials and workers prepare food packets for flood-hit people in different parts of Tripura, in Agartala.
In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an NDRF person carries an infant to safety in a flood-affected area on the outskirts of Agartala, north eastern Tripura state.
In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), NDRF personnel transport people to safety through a flooded area following incessant rains on the outskirts of Agartala, north eastern Tripura state.