Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura

At least 26 people have died in Tripura due to devastating rains and floods since August 19, state Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him about the flood situation in the state and assured him of full support to the people to tide over the crisis. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Tripura Floods: Security personnel bring food supplies for distribution at relief camps | Photo: PTI

Security personnel bring food supplies for distribution at relief camps at Amarpur area, during a rescue and relief operation at flood-affected area, in Gomati district.

Tripura Floods: Food supplies being distributed through an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter
Tripura Floods: Food supplies being distributed through an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter | Photo: PTI

Food supplies being distributed through an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter at a flood-affected area of Tripura.

Tripura Floods: NDRF personnel during a rescue and relief operation
Tripura Floods: NDRF personnel during a rescue and relief operation | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel during a rescue and relief operation at flood-affected Amarpur area, in Gomati district.

Tripura Floods: Volunteers distribute clothes among flood-affected people
Tripura Floods: Volunteers distribute clothes among flood-affected people | Photo: PTI

Volunteers distribute clothes among flood-affected people at a relief shelter, in Agartala.

Tripura Floods: People wade through a flood-affected area at Amarpur
Tripura Floods: People wade through a flood-affected area at Amarpur | Photo: PTI

People wade through a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Amarpur, near Agartala.

Tripura Floods: A view of the flood-affected areas
Tripura Floods: A view of the flood-affected areas | Photo: PTI

A view of the flood-affected areas as Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes stock of the flood situation in Tripura from a chopper.

Tripura Floods: Officials and workers prepare food packets for flood-hit people
Tripura Floods: Officials and workers prepare food packets for flood-hit people | Photo: PTI

Government officials and workers prepare food packets for flood-hit people in different parts of Tripura, in Agartala.

Tripura Floods: An NDRF person carries an infant to safety in a flood-affected area
Tripura Floods: An NDRF person carries an infant to safety in a flood-affected area | Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP

In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an NDRF person carries an infant to safety in a flood-affected area on the outskirts of Agartala, north eastern Tripura state.

Tripura Floods: NDRF personnel transport people to safety through a flooded area
Tripura Floods: NDRF personnel transport people to safety through a flooded area | Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP

In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), NDRF personnel transport people to safety through a flooded area following incessant rains on the outskirts of Agartala, north eastern Tripura state.

