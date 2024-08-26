National

Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura

At least 26 people have died in Tripura due to devastating rains and floods since August 19, state Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him about the flood situation in the state and assured him of full support to the people to tide over the crisis. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.