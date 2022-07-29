Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Ramanagara branch of the Corporation Bank.  A trial court had fixed continuous hearing of the case from August 1 to 3. The High Court stayed the trial till August 10.

undefined
Karnataka High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 11:04 pm

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the proceedings against a person who allegedly exchanged demonetised currency notes totalling Rs 10 lakh for new ones illegally through a bank in 2016. 

Padmanabhaiah's petition before Justice M Nagaprasanna came up for hearing and it was argued by senior counsel A S Ponnanna.  The counsel pointed out that the FIR was filed four months after the alleged incident and no reason for the delay was recorded. 

The PMO's office which received the complaint mentioned 8 people in it. However, the bank's manager was not even an accused or witness in the case, it was alleged.

Related stories

2,130 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka CM Declares NIA Probe In BJP Functionary's Murder In Mangaluru

Karnataka BJP Leader's Murder Investigation To Be Handed Over To NIA: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Ramanagara branch of the Corporation Bank.  A trial court had fixed continuous hearing of the case from August 1 to 3. The High Court stayed the trial till August 10.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Karnataka HC Demonetised Currency Exchange Accused Trial Trial Stayed Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

‘Good Luck Jerry’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘777 Charlie’ On Voot – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Good Luck Jerry’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘777 Charlie’ On Voot – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week