Delivery Agent Held For Molesting Woman In Mumbai

A woman was allegedly molested by a man who came to deliver vegetables at her house in housing society in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the 42-year-old delivery agent from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Thursday, an official from Khar police station said.

The woman had ordered vegetables online on Wednesday and the accused came to deliver the provisions the next day, he said. The accused allegedly started shooting a video of the woman and molested her when she objected to it. The woman telephoned the building's security guard after the man refused to leave, the official said.

A case under section 354 (molestation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he added.

