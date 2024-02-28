Delhi Woman Alleges Rs 16 Crore-Fraud, EOW Files FIR

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged siphoning of Rs 16 crore from a woman customer by an ICICI Bank official, an officer said on Tuesday.

The matter came to the fore when the woman filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) a week ago, following which an FIR was registered, he said.

ICICI Bank in a statement, however, said it is ready to transfer the disputed amount of Rs 9.27 crore to the woman's account with a lien, pending the outcome of the investigation.