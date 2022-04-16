Delhi: Stones Pelted At Hanuman Jayanti Procession In Jahangirpuri, Vehicles Torched

Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession, according to officials.

Officials said several police personnel suffered injuries and some vehicles were burnt.

A police officer told PTI, "It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned rioters of strict action and said the situation is under control. He further said adequate police personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

"Senior police officers have been instructed to patrol the area and keep a constant eye on the situation," said Asthana on Twitter in Hindi.

उत्तर पश्चिमी जिले में हुई घटना में स्थिति पूरी तरह काबू में है। पर्याप्त संख्या में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल को #जहांगीरपुरी और अन्य संवेदनशील इलाकों में तैनात कर दिया गया है।

उच्च पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है की वो इलाके में सघन patrolling करें और हालात पर लगातार नजर रखें। — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said stone-pelting at the Hanuman Jayanti procession is highly condemnable and the guility should be severely punished. He added that he has talked to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the incident.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared. https://t.co/AMXEatbsub — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana and Special Commissioner (Law and Order) regarding the incident, PTI reported citing sources. It added that Delhi Police has also briefed top Union home ministry officials.

The sources added that the Union home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police

With PTI inputs