Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Delhi To Now Have Special Mohalla Clinics For Women

The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in the national capital’s world-class health services from today.”

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 11:53 am

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 11:53 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is starting special mohalla clinics for women where gynecological services, tests, and medicines will be available free of cost for them.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in Delhi. The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in the national capital’s world-class health services from today.”

"The government is going to start a special 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' where women will get services of a gynecologist, tests, medicines, and tests free of cost," he said. More details about this new initiative are awaited.

According to the Delhi government's Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on March 25, the Kejriwal government's target is to open 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) of which 520 AAMCs were operational in the national capital as on December 31, 2021.

On average, each AAMC handles 116 patients per day and together a total of over 60,000 patients a day, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

