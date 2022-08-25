Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi To Have 11 New Hospitals Soon, Adding Over 10,000 Beds To Health Infrastructure: AAP Government

The Delhi government is planning to add about 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure along with 11 new hospitals.

Hospital beds (Representative image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 12:17 pm

 Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.

Related stories

AAP Government Ignored Violations Of Excise Policy, Recommendations Of Expert Committee: BJP

Delhi Deputy CM Claims AAP Government Working Towards Transforming Education System

Fixing The Health Of Health Infrastructure

"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of these. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it added.

Officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year. Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur, the 11-storey facility at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while the other hospitals will have 691 beds each, according to the statement.

Tags

National AAP Manish Sisodia PWD ICU Beds
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha