Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Delhi Teachers' University Signs MoU With University Of Birmingham To Promote Curriculum Development, Research

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chancellor of Birmingham University Karan Bilimoria.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
PTI



Updated: 23 Feb 2023 9:45 pm

The Delhi Teachers' University has signed an MoU with the University of Birmingham to promote curriculum development, research and student exchange, officials here said on Thursday. 

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chancellor of Birmingham University Karan Bilimoria.

Sisodia said that the MoU will transform the education system here and will make teaching a prestigious and sought-after profession.

"It is our firm belief that to become the best, we must constantly strive to learn from the best. I am certain that by collaborating with the Birmingham University, we will be able to transform the education system and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession. This will serve as an opportunity for both the universities to learn and grow immensely,” he said.

According to the Delhi government, the identified avenues for collaboration include designing teachers education programs (primarily B.Ed, special education; M.Ed. Special Education; and certifications) and co-creation of research projects on teacher.

The universities will also explore opportunities to enable the exchange of students, faculty and researchers and find ways to deliver dual-degree programmes.

-With PTI Input

