Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 34.5 Degree Celsius; Air Quality 'Poor'

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi air pollution
Delhi air pollution File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:17 pm

It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, even as the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

"There will be mainly clear sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said. 

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 56 per cent.

Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Thursday said the index value was 228 in the 'poor' category. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Diwali Bust: 13,700 Kg Crackers Seized, 75 Cases Registered In Delhi This October, Data Shows

Delhi PM2.5 Pollution In Winters Has Dipped 20% Compared To Pre-Pandemic Period: Report

Covid: Delhi Govt Withdraws Rs 500 Fine For Not Wearing Masks In Public Places

Tags

National Temperature Weather Forecast Air Quality Index (AQI) Weather New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate