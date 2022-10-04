Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Home National

Delhi's Air Quality Index Recorded In The 'Moderate' Category

At around 6.15 pm on Tuesday, SAFAR data showed the national capital's air quality index (AQI) was moderate (126).

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:49 pm

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (126) category at around 6.15 pm on Tuesday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

While the maximum temperature settled one notch above normal at 35.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.1 degrees Celsius, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. 

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the next five days. 

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent. 

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) Moderate Delhi Air Quality SAFAR System Of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research India Meteorological Department (IMD) Air Quality Index
