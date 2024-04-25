National

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 20 Deg C

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, the weather office said

Advertisement

National capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20 Deg C
info_icon

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD said the humidity level in Delhi was 49 per cent at 8.30 am. It also predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 186 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Rakes Up 'Inheritance Tax' Again To Slam Cong; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton