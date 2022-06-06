Delhi Records 247 Daily Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Highest Since May

Delhi on Monday recorded 247 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47, which is highest since May 12 when the national capital reported the positivity rate of 3.47.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. With Monday's figures, Delhi's Covid-19 infections tally increased to 19,08,977 and the death toll stayed at 26,212.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi dropped to 1,349 from 1,422 on Sunday.

While positivity rate has risen, number of daily infections have fallen over the last week, according to data from Delhi health department.

Delhi reported 343 cases on Sunday, 405 on Saturday, 345 on Friday, and 373 on Thursday. Deaths related to Covid-19 were last reported on Thursday when two people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in home isolation on Monday increased to 1,031 from 1,016 on the previous day. The health bulletin added there are 236 containment zones in Delhi, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

It added that there are 9,639 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 88 of those are occupied.

The number of daily coronavirus infections in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the Covid-19 third wave. Delhi reported its highest positivity rate of 30.6 on on January 14.

