Delhi Records 1,128 New Covid Cases, Zero Death; Positivity Rate 6.56 Percent

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

Delhi recorded 1,128 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday. This is the second consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

Delhi currently has 3,526 active cases, up from 3,239 the previous day. As many as 2,206 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

The national capital on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly a month, with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities. The day before, it had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.

The city on Monday had logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to city health department data. It had logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on June 29.

-With PTI Input

