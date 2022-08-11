Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Delhi: Protest Near DDA Headquarters Over Demolition Action In Yamuna Flood Plains

Protest over a recent anti-encroachment action in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna flood zone. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 8:48 am

A group of people on Wednesday protested in front of the DDA headquarters here over a recent anti-encroachment action in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna flood zone.

The protesters carried banners bearing slogans denouncing the action taken and sought rehabilitation of the affected people. The poster also carried the name of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

The DDA had in June conducted an anti-encroachment drive in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone and “20-30 illegal constructions” were removed.

The drive near Sarai Kale Khan area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

(With PTI inputs)

