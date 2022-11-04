Delhi Pollution: Punjab Responsible For Farm Fires, Will Reduce Significantly Next Year, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aam Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab is responsible for farm fires and they would be reduced next year.

Kejriwal also said the Union government needs to take "specific efforts" to save North India from pollution and that there is no time for blame game.

Farm fires in Punjab, where farmers burn paddy stubble in their farms, have continued unabated this year and are a major factor in Delhi's high pollution levels. The share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution has reached to 38 per cent. It's further worsened by adverse weather conditions.

Kejriwal on Friday further said that a joint meeting of chief ministers of various states is needed over the issue.

He said, "Centre needs to take specific steps to save North India from pollution. No time for blame game and politics. Punjab government [is] responsible for stubble burning. It will be significantly reduced in the state by next year...Joint meeting of CMs and expert opinion needed for solving stubble burning problem."

On the situation in Punjab, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "There are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble in fields in Punjab. Village panchayats have passed resolutions not to burn stubble. More quantity of stubble [is there] due to bumper paddy crop in Punjab. [We] Promise to find solution by November next year."

Kejriwal also listed steps being taken in Delhi in light of high pollution levels.

Primary classes to be closed from Saturday in Delhi

Odd-even scheme being considered

Closure of outdoor sports activities for students above class 5

Delhi remains enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Friday as residents, particularly children and the elderly, face health issues.

The concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 on Thursday was above 470 micrograms per cubic metre, around eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, in many areas.

The thick layer of pungent smog lingering over the capital lowered visibility to 400 metres and 500 metres at the Safdarjung and Palam airports, respectively, and blotted out the sun partially.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was 437 on 11:50 am in the "severe" category, over four times the "satisfactory" air quality.

(With PTI inputs)