Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket In Delhi; 10, Including 6 Women, Arrested

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a sex racket operating under the garb of a spa center in the Paschim Vihar area after it arrested 10 people, including six women. 

Police busts sex racket in Delhi.(Representational image)

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:20 pm

Prakash Chand (47), Mayank (31), Anwar (29), Inder Pal (35), and six women, whose identities were revealed by the police, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that on June 26 information was received about the sex racket operation out of a spa at a mall in Paschim Vihar following which a team of police personnel was sent there.  

"A head constable, carrying currency notes of fixed series and were signed by an inspector, was sent to the spa center as a decoy customer with a sub-inspector as shadow witness," he said.

The head constable met a woman at the reception and paid Rs 1,000 to an agent who was also present there after a deal was reached. Following this, the sex workers were called and one of them was selected and paid an additional Rs 1,500, the DCP said.

At that moment, the spa was raided and all 10 accused present there were arrested, he said, adding a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act was registered.

During interrogation, the spa's owner said that interrogated, the woman told police that she had started as a sex worker herself before starting the sex racket, the police officer said.

