Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi: Omicron In 79 Pc Of Samples Sequenced In January

Across India, Omicron accounted for 75 per cent of the total samples sequenced in January, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Delhi: Omicron In 79 Pc Of Samples Sequenced In January
Omicron variant of Covid has been found in 79 percent of samples sequenced from Delhi in January. - Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:50 am

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data.

The Delta variant, which drove the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 per cent of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 4,291 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Below 10 Per Cent

Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even Rule: Here's What's Open, What's Not

Delhi Govt Received Over 1k Suggestions For Boosting Covid-Hit City's Economy: Officials

The data showed that of the 863 samples sequenced between December 25 and December 31, around 50 per cent (433) carried Omicron, while 34 per cent (293) had the Delta variant.

Delhi had reported the first case of Omicron on December 5 -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who had arrived from Tanzania. According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals.

Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Omicron Omicron Variant Covid 19 Covid Second Wave Covid Third Wave Delta Variant Covid
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis