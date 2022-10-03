Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi LG Takes Exception To Kejriwal's Absence At Birth Anniversary Events Of Gandhi, Shastri

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 7:14 pm

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing "utter disregard" towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

In a letter, the LG said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, even as President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and representatives of foreign missions in India among others were there to pay homage.

The LG noted that Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was "perfunctorily present" there for a few minutes, but "did not deem the

The LG also said that such derelictions should be avoided in the future.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National President Droupadi Murmu Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar October 2 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Birth Anniversaries Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Commemoration Of Mahatma Gandhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?