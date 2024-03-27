Delhi HC Upholds Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest By ED In Excise Policy Case, Next Hearing On April 3

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-related money laundering case. The matter is now posted till April 3.
However, the court has issued a notice to the ED on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest. The court has sought ED's response on the main petition as well as the application for interim release of the petitioner by April 2.
Also, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before a Delhi court on Thursday as his ED custodial remand draws to a close. The federal probe agency arrested Kejriwal last Thursday regarding his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.
Last Friday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered Kejriwal into ED custody until March 28, granting a six-day remand following the agency's request for a 10-day custodial interrogation. The ED has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of complicity in the Delhi liquor scam, asserting that he played a pivotal role in designing and executing the policy to benefit certain entities and subsequently utilized the illicit gains for election campaigning in Goa.
"The accused (Kejriwal) is hereby remanded to the custody of the ED till March 28 for his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation," the court pronounced on March 22.
Furthermore, the court-mandated Kejriwal's appearance before it at 2 PM on March 28, indicating the possibility of extending his custodial remand or directing his transfer to judicial custody.