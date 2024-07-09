National

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page

The news agency in its plea before Delhi HC has said the description is defamatory and that Wikipedia selectively allowed edits on its page.

PTI
Delhi High Court summons Wikipedia | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Wikipedia in a defamation suit filed by news agency ANI for “allowing defamatory edits” to their page on the platform, Bar and Bench reported.

The Wikipedia page on the ANI states “the news agency has been criticised for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites and misreporting events."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody | - PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against His Arrest By CBI

BY Outlook Web Desk

In its plea before Delhi HC, ANI has said the description is defamatory and that Wikipedia selectively allowed edits on its page.

ANI has also sought the removal of the alleged defamatory content, restrain on publishing such content, and Rs 2 crore as damages. It also mentioned four other edits as “false and misleading”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody | - PTI
Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

“…reputation amongst its industry and the general public at large but also subjected it to harassment from the public and its associates from across the globe.

Further, such damage continues to be inflicted by virtue of the protection status according to the ANI Page, allowing one to access the false and defamatory content without the ability to modify or edit the same, thereby necessitating urgent intervention by this Hon'ble Court," ANI has said.

The news agency has also objected to its description on Wikipedia including, “Under a new management, ANI has been accused of practicing an aggressive model of journalism focused at maximum revenue output, where journalists were easily dispensable with. Multiple employees have accused ANI of not having any human resource management system and ill-treating their ex-employees."

It has also objected to its description mentioning, “ANI has been also accused of misreporting events, by checkers certified by the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). The Caravan came across several video footages from ANI, wherein logos of random television channels from Pakistan along with Urdu tickers were superimposed on news showcasing India in a positive light; their video editors have admitted to forging clips.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  3. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
  4. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  5. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  2. 3,000 Indians Trafficked To Cambodia By Chinese Cybercriminals; Forced To 'Honey-Trap' People With Nude Calls
  3. Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC
  4. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  5. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  2. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
  4. JD Majethia On Why 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Did Not Click With The Audience Initially: India Is A Country Of Mediocre People
  5. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
World News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru