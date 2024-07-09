Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Wikipedia in a defamation suit filed by news agency ANI for “allowing defamatory edits” to their page on the platform, Bar and Bench reported.
The Wikipedia page on the ANI states “the news agency has been criticised for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites and misreporting events."
In its plea before Delhi HC, ANI has said the description is defamatory and that Wikipedia selectively allowed edits on its page.
ANI has also sought the removal of the alleged defamatory content, restrain on publishing such content, and Rs 2 crore as damages. It also mentioned four other edits as “false and misleading”.
“…reputation amongst its industry and the general public at large but also subjected it to harassment from the public and its associates from across the globe.
Further, such damage continues to be inflicted by virtue of the protection status according to the ANI Page, allowing one to access the false and defamatory content without the ability to modify or edit the same, thereby necessitating urgent intervention by this Hon'ble Court," ANI has said.
The news agency has also objected to its description on Wikipedia including, “Under a new management, ANI has been accused of practicing an aggressive model of journalism focused at maximum revenue output, where journalists were easily dispensable with. Multiple employees have accused ANI of not having any human resource management system and ill-treating their ex-employees."
It has also objected to its description mentioning, “ANI has been also accused of misreporting events, by checkers certified by the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). The Caravan came across several video footages from ANI, wherein logos of random television channels from Pakistan along with Urdu tickers were superimposed on news showcasing India in a positive light; their video editors have admitted to forging clips.”