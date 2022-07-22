Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Delhi Government Panel Seeks Status Report On Drain Cleaning From All Departments On Aug 1

From August 2, members of the Petitions Committee along with senior officials will visit the sites to verify the claims of desilting the drains, it stated.

Citing the media reports of waterlogging, the Petitions Committee summoned the Chief Secretary. Photo: PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:37 am

The Petitions Committee of the Delhi government has asked all the departments to submit the status report on cleaning of drains to it on August 1, according to an official statement.

The Delhi Chief Secretary, along with MCD Commissioner, PWD principal Secretary and NDMC chairman appeared before the Committee on Petitions of Delhi Legislative Assembly after his refusal to appear on summons issued over negligence in cleaning of drains, it added.

In 2017, the departments had claimed that 95 per cent of the desilting work had been completed, but the claims were found to be false in the inspection of the Petitions Committee. The Petitions Committee had recommended an inquiry to fix the accountability of the officers and summoned the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report, along with several suggestions, it said.

Citing the media reports of waterlogging, the Petitions Committee summoned the Chief Secretary.

The statement said initially the CS refused to appear before the committee by saying the investigation of such a case was out of the jurisdiction of the Petitions Committee. The Petitions Committee again issued a summon upon the letter of CS, after which the CS appeared before the committee.

All the departments concerned will present the status report on cleaning of drains before the Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly on August 1, the statement said, adding duty rosters of all departments will be made and departmental officers will do physical verification of the status of desilting from drains in their jurisdiction. 

(With PTI inputs)

