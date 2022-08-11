Delhi Commission For Women Seeks FIR Against Shaktiman Actor Mukesh Khanna For 'Misogynistic' Comments

The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal has sent a notice to the Delhi Cyber Cell to register an FIR against actor Mukesh Khanna for his derogatory and 'misogynistic' remarks against women in a recent viral video.



Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is currently facing an intense backlash on social media after his recent video went viral where he made derogatory comments about women.



The 22-second clip, which is a part of a 7-minute long video, was posted on Khanna's YouTube channel Bheeshm International. In the video, the 'Shaktiman' actor said in Hindi that girls who ask for sex from boys are doing a 'dhanda' (business). Girls from a 'good' society will never indulge in this kind of act, so one must be aware of the ones who are doing 'dhanda' (business).



'If a girl wants sex, woh dhanda kar rahi hai,' Mukesh Khanna #Shameful 😡 pic.twitter.com/VTbV7PQSZp — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) August 10, 2022





Many have slammed Khanna for the subtle comparison of 'these' women with sex workers and humiliating both the sects.



The 64-year-old actor titled the puported video 'Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiyan lubhaati hain?'