Atishi's Official Residence Vacated, Luggage Thrown Out At Behest Of BJP; AAP Calls It 'Cheap Politics'

Reacting to the development, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "The L-G needs to understand that winning an election is the basic requirement for someone to stay at the CM's residence. However, he wants to allot the CM's residence to a BJP leader. It's been 27 years since the BJP came to power in Delhi. They've tried everything to snatch AAP government's powers, and now they want to capture the CM's residence. This is cheap politics."