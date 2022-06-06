Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Delhi Airport To Induct 62 E-Vehicles In 4 Months To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emission

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner. 

PTI File Photo

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 2:01 pm

 The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, its operator DIAL said on Monday. The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner. "In the first phase, the DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months," it mentioned. The DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said. Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption, it added. 
 

Tags

National Delhi Airport Electric Vehicles (EVs) Greenhouse Gas India Polution DIAL Green Transportation Programme Airport-specific Equipment Airport Stakeholders Delhi International Airport Limited
