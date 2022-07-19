Delhi: 2 Held For ATM Fraud

Two men were arrested for fraudulently exchanging ATM cards of people and withdrawing money from their bank accounts, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sajjan (23), a resident of Kanti Nagar, and Shadik (23) from Kabir Nagar, they said.

On Sunday, a woman along with her husband went to an ATM kiosk at Mandoli Road and withdrew Rs 5,000. As she was leaving, one of the accused presents there told her that her transaction had not been completed and asked for the woman's ATM card, a senior police officer said.

She handed over her card to the accused who swapped it with another card and told her that the transaction was completed. The accused then fled from the spot with his friend who was waiting outside the ATM booth on a scooter, police said.

The woman's husband got suspicious and upon checking her ATM card realised that it had been exchanged, they said. The husband-wife duo chased the accused and caught one of them near an ATM kiosk on GT Road and raised an alarm, police said.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused while his associate who was withdrawing money from the ATM using the woman's ATM card too was nabbed, they said.

A total of Rs 15,000 cash and 59 ATM cards from different banks were seized from the duo, police said, adding that they are members of a gang headed by one Sanjay Dutt, who too cheats people using the same modus operandi. Efforts are being made to nab Dutt, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, police added.

-With PTI Input