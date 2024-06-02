National

Delhi: 101 Challans Issued For Minor Driving Offences From Jan To Mid-May

A total of 15 challans were issued during the same period in 2023, data from the Delhi Traffic Police revealed.

Representational Image
101 Challans Issued For Minor Driving Offences From Jan To Mid-May | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The Delhi Police has issued 101 challans for minor driving offences from January till May 15, as per the official data.

"A surge of nearly 573 per cent was witnessed this year. The rise in prosecutions serves as a deterrent, highlighting the legal consequences of such violations," a senior police officer said.

According to traffic police, they have implemented several strategic measures aimed at tackling this issue. These measures include heightened surveillance, deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints, and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by minors.

"The crackdown on minor driving is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving young and inexperienced drivers," police said.

"We have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive," said the officer.

