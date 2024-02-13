Defamation Complaint Against Tejashwi Yadav Quashed By SC After He Withdraws Statement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark after he agreed to withdraw the statement.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to the former Bihar deputy chief minister on his plea seeking to transfer the defamation trial to a court outside Gujarat.

"We have quashed the case in view of petitioner withdrawing his statement on record. Accordingly disposed of," the bench said. The top court on February 5 had reserved its order on a plea filed by Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in a Ahmedabad court over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi.