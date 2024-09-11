Day In Pics: September 11, 2024

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club, in Washington DC, USA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
A group of migrant labourers leave a forward village after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border, at Akhnoor sector in Jammu. A BSF personnel was injured in the firing.
Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda files his nomination papers for Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. His son and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda is also seen.
(L-R) Actor Rana Daggubati, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi during a press conference for the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards, in Mumbai.
BJP candidate Vikram Randhawa from Bahu constituency with others during a roadshow for the nomination filing ahead of the Assembly elections, in Jammu.
Devotees offer prayers at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of ‘Radha Ashtami’, in Patna.
Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, remove a security barricade during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.