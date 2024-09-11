National

Day In Pics: September 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 11, 2024

Rahul Gandhi in USA Photo: PTI

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club, in Washington DC, USA.

1/7
PM Modi at inauguration of SEMICON India 2024
PM Modi at inauguration of SEMICON India 2024 Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

2/7
Migrant labourers leave village after Pak violates ceasefire
Migrant labourers leave village after Pak violates ceasefire Photo: PTI

A group of migrant labourers leave a forward village after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border, at Akhnoor sector in Jammu. A BSF personnel was injured in the firing.

3/7
Haryana polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda files nomination
Haryana polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda files nomination Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda files his nomination papers for Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. His son and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda is also seen.

4/7
IIFA Weekend and Awards
IIFA Weekend and Awards Photo: PTI

(L-R) Actor Rana Daggubati, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi during a press conference for the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards, in Mumbai.

5/7
Nomination rally in Jammu
Nomination rally in Jammu Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Vikram Randhawa from Bahu constituency with others during a roadshow for the nomination filing ahead of the Assembly elections, in Jammu.

6/7
Radha Ashtami celebration in Patna
Radha Ashtami celebration in Patna Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of ‘Radha Ashtami’, in Patna.

7/7
Mosque dispute: Protest in Himachals Sanjauli
Mosque dispute: Protest in Himachal's Sanjauli Photo: PTI

Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, remove a security barricade during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

