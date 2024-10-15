Day In Pics: October 15, 2024

A private security man walks outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi. India and Canada expelled each other’s top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
View of the Kartavya Path as the air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day, in New Delhi. Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital.
A woman amid rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
Women show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Punjab gram panchayat elections, in Amritsar.
People wait outside a blood test lab amid rising cases of malaria and dengue, at the PBM Hospital in Bikaner.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, in New Delhi.