National

Day In Pics: October 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 15, 2024

High Commission of Canada Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A private security man walks outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi. India and Canada expelled each other’s top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.

1/5
Air quality remains in poor category in Delhi
Air quality remains in 'poor' category in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

View of the Kartavya Path as the air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day, in New Delhi. Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital.

2/5
Weather: IMD issues red alert for Chennai
Weather: IMD issues red alert for Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman amid rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.

3/5
Punjab gram panchayat elections
Punjab gram panchayat elections Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Punjab gram panchayat elections, in Amritsar.

4/5
Health: Malaria and dengue cases
Health: Malaria and dengue cases Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People wait outside a blood test lab amid rising cases of malaria and dengue, at the PBM Hospital in Bikaner.

5/5
ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly
ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
  2. Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam
  3. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  4. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  5. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar In Pakistan Today For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  3. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  4. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  5. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 15 In Gaza, 18 In Lebanon As UNSC Voices Concern For Peacekeepers
  3. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  4. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  5. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised