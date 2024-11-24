Day In Pics: November 24, 2024

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugran and others during an all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.
Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy rides a bicycle during a cyclothon as part of the celebration of 76th NCC Day, in Agartala.
An artisan works on a fabric at a stall at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, in New Delhi. The Odisha government has been showcasing a new variety of 'Karuna silk' which is produced without harming silkworms and minus chemical dye at IITF in New Delhi, an official statement said.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani addresses 'Save the Constitution and National Unity' conference, in Patna.
DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu after an all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Lucknow.
Devotees during ‘Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava’, in Bengaluru. Sri Yathiraja Jeeyar Swami of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt is also seen.
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav being garlanded during 'Badlo Bihar' workers' meeting in Patna.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi with Army veterans at Pokhara, in Nepal.
Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Tarangini, undertook joint sailing with Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci off the Kochi coast.
RSS leader Mukunda Channakeshavapura and others during the ‘8th India Ideas Conclave’, in Bengaluru.
83-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, a well-known Kashmiri artist and recipient of the Padma Shri, at his workshop in old Srinagar. Zaz is claimed to be the last man from his family making traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Sitar, Rabab and Sarangi. He is proud of following the footsteps of his seven generations to produce the famous musical instruments in his down town residence at Siraj Bazaar area of Zaina Kadal on the banks of the Jhelum River.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the media at the party office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with India’s Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao and others upon his arrival, in Rome, Italy.
People visit the 'INS Savitri', Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Eastern Naval Command, on display for the civilians at Kidderpore Docks as part of Navy Day celebrations, in Kolkata.
A vehicle burns after being allegedly set on fire by locals in protest during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal. Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals on Sunday as tension escalated during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others during a meeting of the INDIA alliance leaders after the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.