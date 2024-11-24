National

Day In Pics: November 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 24, 2024

All-Party Meet at the Parliament House, Kiren Rijiju, Rajnath SIngh, JP Nadda
All-Party Meet at the Parliament House | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugran and others during an all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

NCC Day celebration in Tripura
NCC Day celebration in Tripura | Photo: PTI
Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy rides a bicycle during a cyclothon as part of the celebration of 76th NCC Day, in Agartala.

Odisha promotes Karuna Silk at IITF
Odisha promotes 'Karuna Silk' at IITF | Photo: PTI
An artisan works on a fabric at a stall at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, in New Delhi. The Odisha government has been showcasing a new variety of 'Karuna silk' which is produced without harming silkworms and minus chemical dye at IITF in New Delhi, an official statement said.

Save the Constitution and National Unity conference
'Save the Constitution and National Unity' conference | Photo: PTI
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani addresses 'Save the Constitution and National Unity' conference, in Patna.

All-Party Meet at the Parliament House, DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu
DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu after an all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference
Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference | Photo: PTI/ Nand kumar
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in Lucknow.

Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava in Bengaluru
Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
Devotees during ‘Sri Ramanuja Vishwa Vijaya Mahotsava’, in Bengaluru. Sri Yathiraja Jeeyar Swami of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt is also seen.

Badlo Bihar workers meeting
'Badlo Bihar' workers' meeting | Photo: PTI
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav being garlanded during 'Badlo Bihar' workers' meeting in Patna.

General Dwivedi in Nepal
General Dwivedi in Nepal | Photo: PTI
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi with Army veterans at Pokhara, in Nepal.

NS Tarangini and Amerigo Vespucci
NS Tarangini and Amerigo Vespucci | Photo: PTI
Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Tarangini, undertook joint sailing with Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci off the Kochi coast.

8th India Ideas Conclave in Bengaluru, Mukunda Channakeshavapura
8th India Ideas Conclave in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
RSS leader Mukunda Channakeshavapura and others during the ‘8th India Ideas Conclave’, in Bengaluru.

Santoor maker Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
Santoor maker Ghulam Muhammad Zaz | Photo: PTI
83-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, a well-known Kashmiri artist and recipient of the Padma Shri, at his workshop in old Srinagar. Zaz is claimed to be the last man from his family making traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Sitar, Rabab and Sarangi. He is proud of following the footsteps of his seven generations to produce the famous musical instruments in his down town residence at Siraj Bazaar area of Zaina Kadal on the banks of the Jhelum River.

Maha BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule press conference in Mumbai
Maha BJP chief press conference in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the media at the party office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai.

S Jaishankar in Italy
S Jaishankar in Italy | Photo: PTI
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with India’s Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao and others upon his arrival, in Rome, Italy.

INS Savitri at Kolkata port
INS Savitri at Kolkata port | Photo: PTI
People visit the 'INS Savitri', Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Eastern Naval Command, on display for the civilians at Kidderpore Docks as part of Navy Day celebrations, in Kolkata.

Violence in Sambhal over Mosque survey
Violence in Sambhal over Mosque survey | Photo: PTI
A vehicle burns after being allegedly set on fire by locals in protest during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal. Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals on Sunday as tension escalated during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

INDIA alliance leaders meeting in Jkhand
INDIA alliance leaders meeting in J'khand | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others during a meeting of the INDIA alliance leaders after the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

