Day In Pics: November 24, 2024

83-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, a well-known Kashmiri artist and recipient of the Padma Shri, at his workshop in old Srinagar. Zaz is claimed to be the last man from his family making traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Sitar, Rabab and Sarangi. He is proud of following the footsteps of his seven generations to produce the famous musical instruments in his down town residence at Siraj Bazaar area of Zaina Kadal on the banks of the Jhelum River.