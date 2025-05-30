National

Day In Pics: May 30, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 30, 2025

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids in J-K
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids in J-K | Photo: Handout via PTI

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit during a raid at various districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three new SC judges sworn-in
Three new SC judges sworn-in | Photo: SCI via PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai after administering the oath of office to Justice N V Anjaria during his swearing-in ceremony as Supreme Court judge, in New Delhi.

Public Meeting in Rohtas
Public Meeting in Rohtas | Photo: PTI

Supporters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar.

Weather: Floods after rainfall in Mangaluru
Weather: Floods after rainfall in Mangaluru | Photo: PTI

Premises of a house is inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

NDA 148th Course Passing Out Parade in Pune
NDA 148th Course Passing Out Parade in Pune | Photo: PTI

Cadets during a passing out parade of 148th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), in Pune, Maharashtra.

Fire at a warehouse in Haridwar
Fire at a warehouse in Haridwar | Photo: PTI

Firemen douse a fire at a warehouse at Dadupur Govindpur area, in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.

All-party delegation in Indonesia
All-party delegation in Indonesia | Photo: @IndianEmbJkt on X via PTI

An all-party delegation including JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) leader John Brittas and former ambassador Mohan Kumar with Ambassador of India to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty during a meeting with Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) Ulil Abshar Abdalla and others, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Delhi CM at an event
Delhi CM at an event | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during ‘Pratibha Samman Samaroh’ at RPVV Raj Niwas Marg, in New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh meets naval officers aboard INS Vikrant
Rajnath Singh meets naval officers aboard INS Vikrant | Photo: @rajnathsingh on X via PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets naval officers during an interaction aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is also seen.

Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Guwahati
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

A differently-abled person rides his tricycle through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam.

Saurabh Bharadwaj press conference in Delhi
Saurabh Bharadwaj press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar.

Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar.

Himalayan range in Nepal
Himalayan range in Nepal | Photo: ICIMOD via PTI

This image by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) shows the Himalayas in Nepal.

All-party delegation in Colombia
All-party delegation in Colombia | Photo: @IndiaEmbBogota on X via PTI

An all-party delegation including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and others during an interaction with the Colombian journalists and media personalities from leading media houses, in Bogota, Colombia.

