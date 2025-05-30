Day In Pics: May 30, 2025

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit during a raid at various districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai after administering the oath of office to Justice N V Anjaria during his swearing-in ceremony as Supreme Court judge, in New Delhi.
Supporters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar.
Premises of a house is inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.
Cadets during a passing out parade of 148th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), in Pune, Maharashtra.
Firemen douse a fire at a warehouse at Dadupur Govindpur area, in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.
An all-party delegation including JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) leader John Brittas and former ambassador Mohan Kumar with Ambassador of India to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty during a meeting with Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) Ulil Abshar Abdalla and others, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during ‘Pratibha Samman Samaroh’ at RPVV Raj Niwas Marg, in New Delhi.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets naval officers during an interaction aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is also seen.
A differently-abled person rides his tricycle through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar.
This image by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) shows the Himalayas in Nepal.
An all-party delegation including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and others during an interaction with the Colombian journalists and media personalities from leading media houses, in Bogota, Colombia.