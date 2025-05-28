National

Day In Pics: May 28, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 28, 2025

Polyethylene granules spilled in Thiruvananthapuram
Polyethylene granules spilled in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Polyethylene granules from the cargo of MLC ELSA 3, a Liberian ship that capsized at Kochi outer harbour, washed ashore on the airport road at Shangumugham, in Thiruvananthapuram.

2/17
Tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP President J P Nadda, Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other leaders after paying floral tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi.

3/17
Raghav Chadha meets PBKS team
Raghav Chadha meets PBKS team | Photo: X/@raghav_chadha via PTI

AAP leader Raghav Chadha interacts with players of Punjab Kings and congratulates the team for their performance this season. He appreciated team owner Preity Zinta, captain Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting for their leadership.

4/17
Multi-party delegaton in Indonesia
Multi-party delegaton in Indonesia | Photo: @IndianEmbJkt via PTI

A multi-party parliamentary delegation from India led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Jakarta.

5/17
All party delegation in South Africa
All party delegation in South Africa | Photo: X/@HCI_Singapore via PTI

Indian parliamentary delegation led by MP Supriya Sule interacts with the Indian community in South Africa. The delegation highlighted India’s collective political resolve to combat terrorism and appreciated the support of the diaspora.

6/17
Tharoor delegation in Panama
Tharoor delegation in Panama | Photo: X/@ShashiTharoor via PTI

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a visit to the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City.

7/17
Multi-party delegation in Paris
Multi-party delegation in Paris | Photo: PTI

Multi-party delegation led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad at the French Senate.

8/17
Vikram Misri in US
Vikram Misri in US | Photo: X/IndianEmbassyUS via PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington, USA. The two leaders met to advance cooperation in critical & emerging technologies. They also discussed the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen collaboration in technology and trade.

9/17
Lalu names his grandson Iraj
Lalu names his grandson Iraj | Photo: X/@laluprasadrjd via PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Raj Shree. The RJD chief announced the name of his grandson as “Iraj”, named jointly by him and Rabri Devi. He said the name was inspired by the child’s birth on Tuesday, associated with Lord Hanuman, and shared the joy with his granddaughter Katyayani, born on Katyayani Ashtami.

10/17
Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar
Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Relatives see off Hajj pilgrims as they depart for Makkah after the reopening of Srinagar Airport, in Srinagar. The airport was closed and Hajj pilgrimage was affected due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

11/17
Kamal Haasan interview
Kamal Haasan interview | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

12/17
Ride malfunctions in Chennai
Ride malfunctions in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a 'Top Gun' fun ride got stuck mid-air due to a technical glitch at an amusement park in Chennai, Tuesday night, May 27, 2025.

13/17
Hawa Mahal restoration
Hawa Mahal restoration | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway at the historic Hawa Mahal during a hot summer day, at Badi Chaupar, in Jaipur.

14/17
New terminal at Patna airport
New terminal at Patna airport | Photo: PTI

A view of the new terminal of Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna.

15/17
Protest in Imphal
Protest in Imphal | Photo: PTI

Police try to stop women protestors who were demanding an apology from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the alleged removal of 'Manipur' signage from state bus, in Imphal.

16/17
Omar Abdullah in Gulmarg
Omar Abdullah in Gulmarg | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after a meeting with his Ministers and top officials, in Gulmarg.

17/17
Kamal Haasan in Thiruvananthapuram
Kamal Haasan in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and veteran film actor Kamal Haasan during the release of a documentary highlighting the Chief Minister's achievements at the helm of successive Left Democratic Front governments over the past nine years, in Thiruvananthapuram.

