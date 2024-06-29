National

Day In Pics: June 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 29, 2024

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard near the Nunwan base camp as the first batch of pilgrims leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag district. The yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

Chirag Paswan arrives in Patna
Chirag Paswan arrives in Patna | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan being welcomed by party workers upon his arrival at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna.

Mohan Charan Majhi called on Rajnath Singh
Mohan Charan Majhi called on Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called on Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi.

Trailer launch of Bad Newz in Mumbai
Trailer launch of 'Bad Newz' in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

(L-R) Actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk pose for photos during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Bad Newz', in Mumbai.

Chirag Paswan performing Puja, at Khagaul
Chirag Paswan performing Puja, at Khagaul | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan along with his mother and party MPs performing Puja, at Khagaul in Patna.

Rescue operation after wall collapse in Delhi
Rescue operation after wall collapse in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a wall at a construction site collapsed amid rain on Friday, at Vasant Vihar area in New Delhi. At least three labourers were killed, according to officials.

AAP protest in Jammu
AAP protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Police personnel detain AAP workers protesting against the arrest of party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, outside BJP office, in Jammu.

G. Kishan Reddy consoles family members of D. Srinivas
G. Kishan Reddy consoles family members of D. Srinivas | Photo: PTI

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy consoles family members of former minister D. Srinivas, in Hyderabad.

Flag-in ceremony of mountaineering expedition Vijay
Flag-in ceremony of mountaineering expedition Vijay | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 'flag-in' ceremony of 2nd mountaineering expedition 'Vijay' to Mount Manirang, in New Delhi.

Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute at Sadaiv Atal
Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute at Sadaiv Atal | Photo: PTI

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.

Weather: Rain in Kolkata
Weather: Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A man interacts with her daughter during their stopover under a bridge amid rain, in Kolkata.

M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to D Srinivas
M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to D Srinivas | Photo: PTI

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to former Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. Dharmapuri Srinivas, in Hyderabad.

Waterlogging in Dibrugarh
Waterlogging in Dibrugarh | Photo: PTI

Assam Police personnel inside their flooded office after heavy rainfall, in Dibrugarh.

Kejriwal produced at court
Kejriwal produced at court | Photo: PTI

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi.

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren | Photo: PTI

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi. Hemant was on Friday released from the prison after Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

Siddaramaiah meets Amit Shah
Siddaramaiah meets Amit Shah | Photo: PTI

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with state Home Minister G Parameshwara meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi.

Japanese Ambassador visits Mahabodhi temple
Japanese Ambassador visits Mahabodhi temple | Photo: PTI

Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki during a visit to the Mahabodhi temple, in Bodh Gaya.

Amarnath Yatra registration
Amarnath Yatra registration | Photo: PTI

Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.

