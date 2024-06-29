Day In Pics: June 29, 2024

Security personnel stand guard near the Nunwan base camp as the first batch of pilgrims leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Anantnag district. The yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan being welcomed by party workers upon his arrival at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called on Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi.
(L-R) Actors Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk pose for photos during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Bad Newz', in Mumbai.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan along with his mother and party MPs performing Puja, at Khagaul in Patna.
Rescue work underway after a wall at a construction site collapsed amid rain on Friday, at Vasant Vihar area in New Delhi. At least three labourers were killed, according to officials.
Police personnel detain AAP workers protesting against the arrest of party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, outside BJP office, in Jammu.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy consoles family members of former minister D. Srinivas, in Hyderabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 'flag-in' ceremony of 2nd mountaineering expedition 'Vijay' to Mount Manirang, in New Delhi.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.
A man interacts with her daughter during their stopover under a bridge amid rain, in Kolkata.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to former Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. Dharmapuri Srinivas, in Hyderabad.
Assam Police personnel inside their flooded office after heavy rainfall, in Dibrugarh.
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses party workers, in Ranchi. Hemant was on Friday released from the prison after Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with state Home Minister G Parameshwara meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi.
Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki during a visit to the Mahabodhi temple, in Bodh Gaya.
Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.