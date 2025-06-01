National

Day In Pics: June 01, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 01, 2025

Delhi Madrasi Camp Demolition
Demolition at Madrasi Camp | Photo: PTI

Bulldozers raze slum structures at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura amid heavy security deployment, following court demolition orders, in New Delhi.

1/10
Weather: Floods in Tripura
Weather: Floods in Tripura | Photo: PTI

Rescue personnel assist locals in moving to a safer place through a rescue boat at a flood-affected area amid rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura. A man died after he fell into a manhole as incessant rain caused massive inundation across Tripura with the state's capital Agartala witnessing a record rainfall of around 200 mm in just three hours, officials said on Sunday.

2/10
Assam Govt. hands over ₹5 lakh to Adil Shahs family
Assam Govt. hands over ₹5 lakh to Adil Shah's family | Photo: PTI

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora meets the family of Adil Shah, who lost his life while saving tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack last month, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Bora handed over an ex gratia cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

3/10
Opal Suchata of Thailand
72nd Miss World pageant | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic, crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she who won the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad.

4/10
Security for Kheer Bhawani Mela
Security for Kheer Bhawani Mela | Photo: PTI/S Sethi

Security personnel stand guard at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during the departure of migrant Kashmiri Pandits for Kashmir to participate in the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu.

5/10
Demolition at Madrasi Camp
Delhi Madrasi Camp Demolition | Photo: PTI

Residents argue with the police during a demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura following court demolition orders, in New Delhi.

6/10
Flood in Lakhimpur
Flood in Lakhimpur | Photo: PTI

A boy points to his house washed away by floodwaters at Amtola village in North Lakhimpur.

7/10
Tenzin Pema, the first Tibetan professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter
Tenzin Pema | Photo: PTI

Tenzin Pema, the first Tibetan professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, during a workout session, in Jaipur.

8/10
Gaurav Divas celebrations in Bhopal
Gaurav Divas celebrations in Bhopal | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Alok Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai and others participate in the celebrations marking the 76th anniversary of the merger of the princely State of Bhopal, observed as 'Gaurav Divas', at Shaheed Gate in Bhopal. The Bhopal princely state formally acceded to the Union Government of India on June 1, 1949.

9/10
DMK General Body meeting
DMK General Body meeting | Photo: PTI

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrives to participate in the party’s General Body meeting in Madurai.

10/10
Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwater following heavy rainfall, at Kampur area, in Nagaon district, Assam.

