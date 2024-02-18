Day In Pics: February 18, 2024

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Cogress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Ajeesh, a forest watchman who was killed in an elephant attack, in Wayanad, Kerala.
A view of The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP National Council meeting on its second day at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) chief Upendra Kushwaha at a press conference after announcing his new party's name 'Rastriya Lok Morcha, in Patna.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebeates scoring 200 runs during the 4th day of the 3rd cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public rally, in Jammu.
Cerebral palsy affected Computer engineering student Pranav Nair of IITG who has got a placement in Google.
People participate in the Raahgiri Day event, organised by the Delhi Police under Delhi Police Road Safety Week, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers during the ISKCON Brahmotsavam at Pallichal, in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP National Council Meeting on its second day, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a book ‘Aatma Ke Swar’ by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd.), in New Delhi.
Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community hold a queer (rainbow) flag during ‘Awadh Queer Pride’ parade, in Lucknow.
Volunteers during the Raahgiri Day event, organised by the Delhi Police under Delhi Police Road Safety Week, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Members of LGBTQ community during the Ahmedabad Pride Parade in Ahmedabad.
Newly appointed TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai being greeted by party workers in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Selvaperunthagai replaced K S Alagiri.
Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root on the fourth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.