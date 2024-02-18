National

Day In Pics: February 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 18, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 18, 2024

Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Rahul in Wayanad
Rahul in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Cogress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Ajeesh, a forest watchman who was killed in an elephant attack, in Wayanad, Kerala.

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL)
Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

A view of The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, in Mumbai.

BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi
BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP National Council meeting on its second day at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Upendra Kushwaha's new party
Upendra Kushwaha's new party | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) chief Upendra Kushwaha at a press conference after announcing his new party's name 'Rastriya Lok Morcha, in Patna.

England vs India Test: Day 4
England vs India Test: Day 4 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebeates scoring 200 runs during the 4th day of the 3rd cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

DPAP public rally
DPAP public rally | Photo: PTI

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public rally, in Jammu.

Computer engineering student Pranav Nair
Computer engineering student Pranav Nair | Photo: PTI

Cerebral palsy affected Computer engineering student Pranav Nair of IITG who has got a placement in Google.

Raahgiri Day event in Delhi
Raahgiri Day event in Delhi | Photo: PTI

People participate in the Raahgiri Day event, organised by the Delhi Police under Delhi Police Road Safety Week, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

Kerala Guv at ISKCON Brahmotsavam
Kerala Guv at ISKCON Brahmotsavam | Photo: PTI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers during the ISKCON Brahmotsavam at Pallichal, in Thiruvananthapuram district.

BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi
BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJP National Council Meeting on its second day, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Ram Nath Kovind meets UK Guv Gurmit Singh
Ram Nath Kovind meets UK Guv Gurmit Singh | Photo: PTI

Former President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a book ‘Aatma Ke Swar’ by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd.), in New Delhi.

Awadh Queer Pride in Lucknow
Awadh Queer Pride in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Nand Kumar

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community hold a queer (rainbow) flag during ‘Awadh Queer Pride’ parade, in Lucknow.

Raahgiri Day event in Delhi
Raahgiri Day event in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Volunteers during the Raahgiri Day event, organised by the Delhi Police under Delhi Police Road Safety Week, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

Kharge meets CM Soren, Jharkhand leaders
Kharge meets CM Soren, Jharkhand leaders | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Ahmedabad Pride Parade
Ahmedabad Pride Parade | Photo: PTI

Members of LGBTQ community during the Ahmedabad Pride Parade in Ahmedabad.

Selvaperunthagai appointed TNCC President
Selvaperunthagai appointed TNCC President | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Newly appointed TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai being greeted by party workers in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Selvaperunthagai replaced K S Alagiri.

Farmers at Shambhu border
Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

India vs England: 3rd test match-Day 4
India vs England: 3rd test match-Day 4 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root on the fourth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

