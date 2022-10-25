Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya On High Alert, Schools Ordered Shut In 4 Districts

Cyclone Sitrang
Cyclone Sitrang Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:11 am

Disaster Management Authorities in Meghalaya have been kept on high alert as Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in many parts of the state, officials said on Sunday. In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. Other districts were directed to keep all field officers alert at all times, monitor the situation and report in case of emergency, the officials said.

The IMD forecast is “generally cloudy sky with continuous rain” in many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The National Highway Authority of India has been directed to keep its manpower and machines ready for any emergency requirement in any part of the state, a senior official of the state disaster management authority said.

The entire northeastern state experienced light to moderate rainfall throughout Monday causing minor disruption of power supplies.  According to IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal early on Tuesday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

