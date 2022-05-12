Thursday, May 12, 2022
Cyclone Asani Makes Landfall In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Weakens Into Deep Depression

Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression.

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:32 am

Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh after weakening into a deep depression, late on Wednesday night, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release that Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state.

However, coastal AP districts would receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour, he said.

"People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough," Ambedkar added.

On Wednesday evening, Asani lay centred some 20-30 km off Machilipatnam coast in Krishna district.

Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

(with inputs from PTI)

National Cyclonic Storm Asani Coastal Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Deep Depression Bay Of Bengal Cyclone Asani Winds Weather: Storm / Winds Andhra Pradesh India
