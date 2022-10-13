Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
CPI, Tushar Gandhi Extend Support To Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who is locked in a legal battle to claim the legacy of the party founded by his father late Bal Thackeray, has received support from the Community Party of India (CPI) and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:24 am

CPI leaders in Mumbai Prakash Reddy,  Milind Ranade, and others met Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra and pledged their support to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena for the Andheri East Assembly seat bypoll to be held on November 3. 

The Congress and NCP have already announced their support to Thackeray, whose party had shared power with them in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that collapsed following the rebellion by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

The support given by the CPI is significant as it was a political foe of the Shiv Sena for several years.

Tushar Gandhi and Feroz Mithborwala of the 'Nafrat Chhodo Sanvidhan Bachao Abhiyan' also called on Thackeray. 

Tushar Gandhi said in a statement, "We have to save our country and the Constitution. We have to give up hatred. We asked Thackeray to join the campaign. We also expressed our solidarity with Thackeray and Shiv Sena."

(Inputs from PTI) 

