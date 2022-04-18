COVID Surge: Delhi's Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.72%, New Infections See Minor Dip

Delhi's positivity rate on Monday soared to 7.72 even as new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours saw a minor dip as the national capital reported 501 cases against yesterday's 517. No death was reported on Monday.

The positivity rate recorded on Sunday was 4.21.

With the numbers reported on Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,69,051, while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new death was reported.

On Saturday, 461 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate was 5.33.

Lately, Delhi has been reporting an upward trend in new infections and positivity rate. The country at large has also reported a surge in infections. While Delhi is now reporting around 500 cases daily — compared to around 200 a week ago, India on Monday saw a surge of 90 per cent as it reported 2,183 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

As new infections and positivity rate have increased in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government has put all of its districts falling in the National Capital Region on alert. Moreover, mask mandates have been issued in the state capital Lucknow and six other districts in UP's NCR — Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat.

