Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Covid Surge: Daily Infections Rise By 65% As India Reports 2,067 Cases

Kerala on Wednesday reconciled 32 previous deaths to its tally, taking the total Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday to 40.

Rise in Covid-19 cases

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 1:32 pm

The upward trend in coronavirus infections continued in India as the country reported a surge of 65 per cent on Wednesday with 2,067 daily cases and eight deaths, according to an update from the Union health ministry.

The active cases rose to 12,340, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.      

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.38.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21.  

With PTI inputs

