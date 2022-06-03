Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Covid-19 India Update: Above 4,000 Cases Reported After 84 Days, Active Cases Rise To 21,177

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 10:24 am

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

