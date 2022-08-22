Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Covid-19: Haryana Reports 3 Deaths, 567 New Cases

The deaths were reported from Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts, whereas the fresh cases were reported from Gurugram (259), Faridabad (48), Yamunanagar (39) and Charkhi Dadri (38) among other places.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 7:04 pm

Haryana on Monday reported 567 fresh Covid-19 cases and three more deaths, taking the infection tally and death toll in the state to 10,48,356 and 10,667, according to a health department bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts, whereas the fresh cases were reported from Gurugram (259), Faridabad (48), Yamunanagar (39) and Charkhi Dadri (38) among other places, it said.

There are 3,439 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin. 

(With PTI Inputs)

